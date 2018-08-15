T-Mobile Uncarrier Event 2018: 8 Biggest Highlights

T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS ) had its annual Uncarrier event for 2018, in which it discussed ways it can improve the company and the way it handles customers.

Here’s what you should know about this year’s iteration of the event:

The carrier said that the event is geared towards improving the customer experience with the company’s customer service team.

T-Mobile introduced a group called Team of Experts, which is a small, yet focused team that consists of customer service representatives designed to serve a specific part of the country.

The Team of Experts will focus on a single community alone instead of serving people from the entire country in order to offer a more personalized experience.

The company added that customers won’t have to deal with any more robots or automated phone menus.

Team of Experts will only be available to postpaid customers at first through the T-Mobile app for iOS or Android.

The company also inked a partnership with LiveNation that will offer T-Mobile customers discounted tickets such as $25 less for lawn tickets, tickets to sold out shows in sold out sections and other perks.

Plus, T-Mobile customers will have a yearlong subscription to Pandora Plus for free starting on Aug. 28, which means they'll be able to stream music without paying for it or having to deal with ads.

Customers can get the deal by entering the T-Mobile Tuesdays app on the day of the promotion.

TMUS stock fell about 0.8% on Wednesday