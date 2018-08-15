Check Out These Top Trades for Tomorrow! MU, BABA, M >>> READ MORE
Home > Stock Picks > Hot Stocks > T-Mobile Uncarrier Event 2018: 8 Biggest Highlights

T-Mobile Uncarrier Event 2018: 8 Biggest Highlights

TMUS stock fell about 0.8% Wednesday

By Karl Utermohlen, InvestorPlace Writer

http://bit.ly/2w8LhJ8

T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its annual Uncarrier event for 2018, in which it discussed ways it can improve the company and the way it handles customers.

T-Mobile Uncarrier EventHere’s what you should know about this year’s iteration of the event:

  • The carrier said that the event is geared towards improving the customer experience with the company’s customer service team.
  • T-Mobile introduced a group called Team of Experts, which is a small, yet focused team that consists of customer service representatives designed to serve a specific part of the country.
  • The Team of Experts will focus on a single community alone instead of serving people from the entire country in order to offer a more personalized experience.
  • The company added that customers won’t have to deal with any more robots or automated phone menus.
  • Team of Experts will only be available to postpaid customers at first through the T-Mobile app for iOS or Android.
  • The company also inked a partnership with LiveNation that will offer T-Mobile customers discounted tickets such as $25 less for lawn tickets, tickets to sold out shows in sold out sections and other perks.
  • Plus, T-Mobile customers will have a yearlong subscription to Pandora Plus for free starting on Aug. 28, which means they’ll be able to stream music without paying for it or having to deal with ads.
  • Customers can get the deal by entering the T-Mobile Tuesdays app on the day of the promotion.

TMUS stock fell about 0.8% on Wednesday

Compare Brokers

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2018/08/t-mobile-uncarrier-event-tmus/.

©2018 InvestorPlace Media, LLC