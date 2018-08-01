T-Mobile US (TMUS) Stock Edges Higher on Q2 Earnings Beat

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS ) reported its latest quarterly earnings results late in the day Wednesday, topping analysts’ expectations and sending shares slightly higher after hours.

The carrier said that for its second quarter of fiscal 2018, earnings came in at 92 cents per share on an adjusted basis, ahead of the 87 cents per share that analysts were calling for, while also marking an increase of 35% compared to the year-ago period. The company added that its revenue for the period tallied up to $10.57 billion, topping the Wall Street consensus estimate of $10.66 billion and increasing about 4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

T-Mobile added that the quarter yielded 1.6 million total net additions, marking its 21st consecutive quarter with more than 1 million net additions. Plus, the company amassed 1 million total branded postpaid net additions thanks to strong postpaid other net additions.

The company also brought in 686,000 branded postpaid phone net additions and 91,000 branded prepaid net additions. T-Mobile’s service revenues increase by 7% compared to the year-ago quarter, when it had $7.9 billion in the metric, marking its 17th consecutive quarter posting growth in this segment.

The company’s adjusted EBITDA surged 7% year-over-year to $3.2 billion, while its free cash flow gained 61% to $774 million.