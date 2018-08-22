Prepare for Thursday With Four Stock Trades >>> READ MORE
Target Earnings: 15 Things to Know About Q2 Earnings

TGT beat EPS and revenue estimates for Q2

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer

Target (NYSE:TGT) stock was up on Wednesday following the release of its earnings report for the second quarter of 2018.

Source: Mike Mozart via Flickr (Modified)

Here are a few things to know about Target’s earnings report for the second quarter of the year.

  • Target reported earnings per share of $1.47 for the second quarter of 2018.
  • The company’s earnings per share from the same period of the year prior was $1.23.
  • Wall Street was looking for TGT to report earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter.
  • Target also reported revenue of $17.77 billion for the second quarter of the year.
  • Revenue reported by the retail chain in the second quarter of 2017 was $16.63 billion.
  • Analysts were expecting the company to report revenue of $17.31 billion during the period.
  • The retail company’s net income for the second quarter of 2018 came in at $799 million.
  • This is an increase over TGT’s net income of $671 million from the same time last year.
  • Operating income reported by Target in the second quarter of the year was $1.13 billion.
  • The company’s operating income reported in the second quarter of 2017 was $1.09 billion.
  • Target also says it is now expecting earnings per share between $5.30 and $5.50 for the full year of 2018.
  • The previous earnings per share outlook form TGT for 2018 was $5.15 to $5.45.
  • Wall Street is looking for the company to report earnings per share of $5.28 for the period.
  • Target’s guidance for the third quarter of 2018 has earnings per share ranging from $1.00 to $1.20.
  • Analysts are estimating earnings per share of $1.08 for the third quarter of the year.

TGT stock was up 5% as of Wednesday morning and is up 23% year-to-date.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

