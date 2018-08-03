Tax-Free Weekend 2018: A State-by-State Guide for Back-to-School Shoppers

Tax-free weekend 2018 is underway in many states and it allows shoppers to save on back-to-school goods.

Tax-free weekend 2018 occurs in 16 states in the U.S. The event is exactly what it sounds like. It acts as a time for parents, students and other customers to save money on back-to-school goods by not having to pay tax on them.

Check out the following gallery to see a breakdown of how Tax-free weekend 2018 works for each state taking part in it.

Tax-Free Weekend 2018 — Alabama

This tax-free weekend is already over. It took place from July 20 to July 22.

However, while it was taking place, customers could save on clothing, computers, school supplies and books.

Tax-Free Weekend 2018 — Arkansas

This one takes place from Aug. 4 to Aug 5.

It covers clothing and shoes at $100 per item.

Accessories have a limit of $50 per item.

There are no limits on school supplies.

Tax-Free Weekend 2018 — Connecticut

Tax-free weekend in this state takes place from Aug. 19 to Aug. 25.

The limit here is $100 per item for clothing and footwear.

Tax-Free Weekend 2018 — Florida

Florida’s tax-free weekend starts today, Aug. 3, and will last through Aug. 5.

The limit on clothing is $60 per item.

There also a $15 per item limit on school supplies.

Tax-Free Weekend 2018 — Iowa

Tax-free weekend in this state is more narrow.

It starts on Aug. 3 and lasts through Aug. 4.

The limit here is $100 per item for clothing and footwear.

Tax-Free Weekend 2018 — Maryland

Maryland doesn’t have a tax-free weekend.

Instead, it has a tax-free week that starts Aug. 12 and will last through Aug. 18.

During this time, customer can get clothing tax-free when for up to $100 per item.

The first $40 that customers spend on backpacks is also free of tax.

Tax-Free Weekend 2018 — Mississippi

This is another case of tax-free weekend already being over.

It lasted from July 27 to July 28.

The limit was a total of $100 for clothing and footwear.

Tax-Free Weekend 2018 — Missouri

This tax-free weekend starts on Aug. 3 and will last through Aug. 5.

The clothing limit during this time is $100 per item.

School supplies have a limit of $50 per purchase.

Graphing calculators also have a limit of $150.

There are also tax-free offers for software, computers and computer accessories.

Tax-Free Weekend 2018 — New Mexico

The event starts on Aug. 3 and will last through Aug. 5.

Clothing has a limit of $100 per item.

This same limit also applies to footwear and accessories.

School supplies have a limit of $30.

Computers, and computer accessories are also included in the tax-free weekend.

Tax-Free Weekend 2018 — Ohio

Ohio gives customers from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5 for its tax-free weekend.

The special period includes limits of $75 for clothing.

School supplies have a limit of $20 per item.

There also a $20 per item limit for school instructional material.

Tax-Free Weekend 2018 — Oklahoma

Oklahoma’s tax-free weekend lasts from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5.

The offer includes purchases of clothing and footwear up to $100.

Tax-Free Weekend 2018 — South Carolina

The South Carolina tax-free weekend also takes place from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5.

The state has no limit on the purchase of clothing, footwear accessories, school supplies, computers, software and bedding.

Tax-Free Weekend 2018 — Tennessee

This tax-free weekend is another that has already come and gone.

It took place from July 27 to July 29.

During this time, customers could purchase clothing, school supplies and computers, up to a limit, without tax.

Tax-Free Weekend 2018 — Texas

Texas’ tax-free weekend starts on Aug. 10 and will last through Aug. 12.

The event includes a $100 limit per item for clothing and footwear.

There’s also a limit of $100 for backpacks and another $100 for school supplies.

Tax-Free Weekend 2018 — Virginia

Virginia’s event also takes place this weekend, from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5.

Clothing and footwear have a $100 limit per item.

It also includes a $20 limit per item for school supplies.

Tax-Free Weekend 2018 — Wisconsin

Rounding out the the list of states with a tax-free weekend is Wisconsin.

The event is already underway, having started on Aug. 1, and lasting through Aug. 5.

During this time, clothing is tax-free for up to $75 per item.

Computers also have a total limit of $750 and computer supplies have a limit of $250.

The limit on school supplies is $75 per item.

You can head over to Deal News to learn more about tax-free-weekend 2018.

