Tax-Free Weekend 2018: A State-by-State Guide for Back-to-School Shoppers

Tax-free weekend 2018 is underway in many states and it allows shoppers to save on back-to-school goods.
Tax-free weekend 2018 occurs in 16 states in the U.S. The event is exactly what it sounds like. It acts as a time for parents, students and other customers to save money on back-to-school goods by not having to pay tax on them.
Tax-Free Weekend 2018 — Alabama
- This tax-free weekend is already over. It took place from July 20 to July 22.
- However, while it was taking place, customers could save on clothing, computers, school supplies and books.
Tax-Free Weekend 2018 — Arkansas
- This one takes place from Aug. 4 to Aug 5.
- It covers clothing and shoes at $100 per item.
- Accessories have a limit of $50 per item.
- There are no limits on school supplies.
Tax-Free Weekend 2018 — Connecticut
- Tax-free weekend in this state takes place from Aug. 19 to Aug. 25.
- The limit here is $100 per item for clothing and footwear.
Tax-Free Weekend 2018 — Florida
- Florida’s tax-free weekend starts today, Aug. 3, and will last through Aug. 5.
- The limit on clothing is $60 per item.
- There also a $15 per item limit on school supplies.
Tax-Free Weekend 2018 — Iowa
- Tax-free weekend in this state is more narrow.
- It starts on Aug. 3 and lasts through Aug. 4.
- The limit here is $100 per item for clothing and footwear.
Tax-Free Weekend 2018 — Maryland
- Maryland doesn’t have a tax-free weekend.
- Instead, it has a tax-free week that starts Aug. 12 and will last through Aug. 18.
- During this time, customer can get clothing tax-free when for up to $100 per item.
- The first $40 that customers spend on backpacks is also free of tax.
Tax-Free Weekend 2018 — Mississippi
- This is another case of tax-free weekend already being over.
- It lasted from July 27 to July 28.
- The limit was a total of $100 for clothing and footwear.
Tax-Free Weekend 2018 — Missouri
- This tax-free weekend starts on Aug. 3 and will last through Aug. 5.
- The clothing limit during this time is $100 per item.
- School supplies have a limit of $50 per purchase.
- Graphing calculators also have a limit of $150.
- There are also tax-free offers for software, computers and computer accessories.
Tax-Free Weekend 2018 — New Mexico
- The event starts on Aug. 3 and will last through Aug. 5.
- Clothing has a limit of $100 per item.
- This same limit also applies to footwear and accessories.
- School supplies have a limit of $30.
- Computers, and computer accessories are also included in the tax-free weekend.
Tax-Free Weekend 2018 — Ohio
- Ohio gives customers from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5 for its tax-free weekend.
- The special period includes limits of $75 for clothing.
- School supplies have a limit of $20 per item.
- There also a $20 per item limit for school instructional material.
Tax-Free Weekend 2018 — Oklahoma
- Oklahoma’s tax-free weekend lasts from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5.
- The offer includes purchases of clothing and footwear up to $100.
Tax-Free Weekend 2018 — South Carolina
- The South Carolina tax-free weekend also takes place from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5.
- The state has no limit on the purchase of clothing, footwear accessories, school supplies, computers, software and bedding.
Tax-Free Weekend 2018 — Tennessee
- This tax-free weekend is another that has already come and gone.
- It took place from July 27 to July 29.
- During this time, customers could purchase clothing, school supplies and computers, up to a limit, without tax.
Tax-Free Weekend 2018 — Texas
- Texas’ tax-free weekend starts on Aug. 10 and will last through Aug. 12.
- The event includes a $100 limit per item for clothing and footwear.
- There’s also a limit of $100 for backpacks and another $100 for school supplies.
Tax-Free Weekend 2018 — Virginia
- Virginia’s event also takes place this weekend, from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5.
- Clothing and footwear have a $100 limit per item.
- It also includes a $20 limit per item for school supplies.
Tax-Free Weekend 2018 — Wisconsin
- Rounding out the the list of states with a tax-free weekend is Wisconsin.
- The event is already underway, having started on Aug. 1, and lasting through Aug. 5.
- During this time, clothing is tax-free for up to $75 per item.
- Computers also have a total limit of $750 and computer supplies have a limit of $250.
- The limit on school supplies is $75 per item.
