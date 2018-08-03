The top stocks to watch for Monday: GPRO, ATVI, TTWO ... >>> READ MORE
Tax-Free Weekend 2018: A State-by-State Guide for Back-to-School Shoppers

Some tax-free weekends are already underway

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer

Tax-free weekend 2018 is underway in many states and it allows shoppers to save on back-to-school goods.

Tax-free weekend 2018 occurs in 16 states in the U.S. The event is exactly what it sounds like. It acts as a time for parents, students and other customers to save money on back-to-school goods by not having to pay tax on them.

Check out the following gallery to see a breakdown of how Tax-free weekend 2018 works for each state taking part in it.


Tax-Free Weekend 2018 — Alabama

  • This tax-free weekend is already over. It took place from July 20 to July 22.
  • However, while it was taking place, customers could save on clothing, computers, school supplies and books.

Tax-Free Weekend 2018 — Arkansas

  • This one takes place from Aug. 4 to Aug 5.
  • It covers clothing and shoes at $100 per item.
  • Accessories have a limit of $50 per item.
  • There are no limits on school supplies.

Tax-Free Weekend 2018 — Connecticut

  • Tax-free weekend in this state takes place from Aug. 19 to Aug. 25.
  • The limit here is $100 per item for clothing and footwear.

Tax-Free Weekend 2018 — Florida

  • Florida’s tax-free weekend starts today, Aug. 3, and will last through Aug. 5.
  • The limit on clothing is $60 per item.
  • There also a $15 per item limit on school supplies.

Tax-Free Weekend 2018 — Iowa

  • Tax-free weekend in this state is more narrow.
  • It starts on Aug. 3 and lasts through Aug. 4.
  • The limit here is $100 per item for clothing and footwear.

Tax-Free Weekend 2018 — Maryland

  • Maryland doesn’t have a tax-free weekend.
  • Instead, it has a tax-free week that starts Aug. 12 and will last through Aug. 18.
  • During this time, customer can get clothing tax-free when for up to $100 per item.
  • The first $40 that customers spend on backpacks is also free of tax.

Tax-Free Weekend 2018 — Mississippi

  • This is another case of tax-free weekend already being over.
  • It lasted from July 27 to July 28.
  • The limit was a total of $100 for clothing and footwear.

Tax-Free Weekend 2018 — Missouri

  • This tax-free weekend starts on Aug. 3 and will last through Aug. 5.
  • The clothing limit during this time is $100 per item.
  • School supplies have a limit of $50 per purchase.
  • Graphing calculators also have a limit of $150.
  • There are also tax-free offers for software, computers and computer accessories.

Tax-Free Weekend 2018 — New Mexico

  • The event starts on Aug. 3 and will last through Aug. 5.
  • Clothing has a limit of $100 per item.
  • This same limit also applies to footwear and accessories.
  • School supplies have a limit of $30.
  • Computers, and computer accessories are also included in the tax-free weekend.

Tax-Free Weekend 2018 — Ohio

  • Ohio gives customers from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5 for its tax-free weekend.
  • The special period includes limits of $75 for clothing.
  • School supplies have a limit of $20 per item.
  • There also a $20 per item limit for school instructional material.

Tax-Free Weekend 2018 — Oklahoma

  • Oklahoma’s tax-free weekend lasts from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5.
  • The offer includes purchases of clothing and footwear up to $100.

Tax-Free Weekend 2018 — South Carolina

  • The South Carolina tax-free weekend also takes place from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5.
  • The state has no limit on the purchase of clothing, footwear accessories, school supplies, computers, software and bedding.

Tax-Free Weekend 2018 — Tennessee

  • This tax-free weekend is another that has already come and gone.
  • It took place from July 27 to July 29.
  • During this time, customers could purchase clothing, school supplies and computers, up to a limit, without tax.

Tax-Free Weekend 2018 — Texas

  • Texas’ tax-free weekend starts on Aug. 10 and will last through Aug. 12.
  • The event includes a $100 limit per item for clothing and footwear.
  • There’s also a limit of $100 for backpacks and another $100 for school supplies.

Tax-Free Weekend 2018 — Virginia

  • Virginia’s event also takes place this weekend, from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5.
  • Clothing and footwear have a $100 limit per item.
  • It also includes a $20 limit per item for school supplies.

Tax-Free Weekend 2018 — Wisconsin

  • Rounding out the the list of states with a tax-free weekend is Wisconsin.
  • The event is already underway, having started on Aug. 1, and lasting through Aug. 5.
  • During this time, clothing is tax-free for up to $75 per item.
  • Computers also have a total limit of $750 and computer supplies have a limit of $250.
  • The limit on school supplies is $75 per item.

You can head over to Deal News to learn more about tax-free-weekend 2018.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

