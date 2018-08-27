Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 27th:

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R ): This supply chain management solutions provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.4% over the last 60 days.

Ryder System, Inc. Price and Consensus This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.77%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.20%.

Ryder System, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 27th: QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ: QCOM ): This digital communication products developer has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings advancing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

QUALCOMM Incorporated Price and Consensus This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.69%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.13%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated Dividend Yield (TTM)

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 27th: Triton International Ltd ( TRTN )

Triton International (NYSE: TRTN ): This leasing services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.7% over the last 60 days.

Triton International Limited Price and Consensus This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.33%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.37%.

Triton International Limited Dividend Yield (TTM) Wall Street’s Next Amazon

