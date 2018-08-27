Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 27th: Triton International Ltd (TRTN)
Triton International (NYSE:TRTN): This leasing services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.7% over the last 60 days.
Triton International Limited Price and Consensus
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.33%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.37%.
Triton International Limited Dividend Yield (TTM)
