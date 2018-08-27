Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 27th:
Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN): This restaurant chain has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2% over the last 60 days.
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 27th: WideOpenWest Inc (WOW)
WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW): This cable operator has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 27th: Habit Restaurants Inc (HABT)
Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT): This restaurant holding company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.
