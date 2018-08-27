Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 27th:

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN ): This restaurant chain has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2% over the last 60 days.

DineEquity, Inc Price and Consensus Dine Brands Global’s shares gained 12.7% over the last one month higher than the S&P 500’s increase of 2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 27th: WideOpenWest Inc ( WOW )

WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE: WOW ): This cable operator has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

WideOpenWest, Inc. Price and Consensus WideOpenWest’s shares gained 13.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 27th: Habit Restaurants Inc ( HABT )

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ: HABT ): This restaurant holding company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

The Habit Restaurants, Inc. Price and Consensus Habit Restaurants’ shares gained 43.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

