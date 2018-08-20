Top Stock Picks for the Week of August 20th

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ: CY ) is an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs). Cypress reported impressive second quarter results wherein both earnings and revenues have improved year over year on the back of its robust product portfolio.

Moreover, strong performing wireless solutions business and improved demand for PSoC products aided its top-line growth. Cypress is an great growth pick and sports an “A” grade in the Growth category of our Style Scores system.

Turtle Beach (NASDAQ: HEAR ) is an audio technology company. This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has posted some remarkable earnings of late. Back on May 10, the company posted earnings of $0.16 when the Zacks Consensus Estimate was calling for a breakeven quarter.

The company also posted a small beat on the topline with $40.9M in revenue compared to the $39.8M Zacks Consensus Estimate. The August report was even better. The company reported EPS of $0.40 when the Zacks Consensus Estimate was looking for a loss of 5 cents.

Revenues were $60.8M, well above the $47.9M Zacks Consensus Estimate. At the current stock valuation, this is nothing to play games with.

