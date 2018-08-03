Trade of the Day: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

To receive further updates on this VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA: GDX ) trade as well as an alert when it’s time to take profits, sign up for a risk-free trial of Power Options Weekly today.

The trade war has now started to morph into somewhat of a currency war. China has been heavily devaluing its currency, the yuan, against the U.S. dollar to try to offset the tariffs that have been levied against the country. That makes China’s exports more attractive to buyers, but a weaker yuan is also causing problems with inflation.

While the yuan has been weakening, the U.S. dollar has been strengthening, and that’s put a lot of pressure on gold and other commodities recently. Copper, which some say is a leading indicator for the market, has fallen dramatically, so that’s one bearish sign I’ll be watching.

And with the downtrend we’re seeing in gold, I think we’re going to see it touch the $1,200 per ounce level soon and maybe even drop below that level. The U.S. dollar index (DXY) has now breached resistance at the 94 level and is trading above 95 going into today’s session. A stronger U.S. dollar should actually benefit the small-cap stocks, especially the banks, but it has not been a good thing for precious metals.

And, naturally, it’s not a good thing for precious-metal miners, either. So, today I’m recommending a bearish play on VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA: GDX ):

Buy to open the GDX Sep 21 Puts (GDX180921P00021000) at $0.60 or lower.

