Twilio (TWLO) Stock Skyrockets on Q3 Earnings, Revenue Beat

Twilio (NYSE: TWLO ) had a very strong quarterly earnings showing that helped to send its shares soaring late in the day Monday as the company’s profit and revenue were ahead of analysts’ expectations.

For its second quarter of fiscal 2018, the cloud communications platform provider said that its net losses came in at $24 million, or 25 cents per share, which was wider than its year-ago losses of $7.1 million, or roughly 8 cents per share.

Twilio added that on an adjusted basis when considering stock-based compensation and other items, the company’s earnings came in at 3 cents per share. In the year-ago quarter, the company posted adjusted losses of 5 cents per share.

The cloud services provider’s adjusted earnings were ahead of the Wall Street consensus estimate of an adjusted loss of 6 cents per share, according to data compiled by FactSet. Twilio also impressed with its sales as revenue came in at $147.8 million, ahead of the $95.9 million compiled during the company’s year-ago period.

Analysts were calling for revenue of $130.4 million for its second quarter, according to data compiled by FactSet in a survey. For its third quarter of the current fiscal year, analysts see the company as reporting a break-even quarter in earnings, as well as sales of $134.8 million

Twilio sees its adjusted earnings for the period in the range of 2 cents to 3 cents per share, while revenue is slated to be between $150 million and $152 million.

TWLO stock was up about 14.8% after the bell following the company’s strong quarterly earnings showing, while shares gained about 2.1% during regular trading hours.