U.S. Space Force: 6 Things to Know About the Sixth Military Branch

The President and Vice President are actively seeking to add a U.S. Space Force to the country, which would make it the sixth branch in the military.

Source: Shutterstock

Here are six things you should know about the idea:

Vice President Mike Pence gave a speech regarding the government’s idea for a U.S. Space Force on Thursday at the Pentagon, which would reportedly cost taxpayers $8 billion.

The current administration said that it hoped to establish a new military Space Command and a Space Operations Force, which would bring in professionals in the space industry.

“America will always seek peace in space, as on the Earth. But history proves that peace only comes through strength, and in the realm of outer space, the United States Space Force will be that strength in the years ahead,” Pence said.

The U.S. Space Force would also require members from the Department of Defense and a Space Development Agency to streamline the process of acquiring military space equipment.

The Pentagon can help make all this happen but only Congress is capable of creating a new branch of the military, which is something that hasn’t happened since the Air Force became its own branch in 1947.

Pence said that Congress needs to act now to establish and fund the U.S. Space Force.

What do you think of the matter?