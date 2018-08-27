Moosejaw Opens Up Shop on Walmart.com (WMT)

Walmart (NYSE: WMT ) announced that you can now buy Moosejaw items on Walmart.com.

The company recently acquired a number of retail brands with the hopes of expanding its selection of apparel options, one of which was Moosejaw. The outdoor retailer is one of many brands that the company acquired, which include ShoeBuy, Jet.com, ModCloth and Bonobos.

Moosejaw has officially become the first of the Walmart brand acquisitions that the company has listed on its site. You can now buy its products in the company’s storefront, as well as on the official Moosejaw site.

Walmart acquired the outdoor retail brand for $51 million last year. The move prompted Moosejaw to improve its site by adding features such as a free, two-day shipping offer on orders over $49, as well as a bolstered reward program.

The move has helped Moosejaw increase its redemption rates by 50%. The deal has prompted Walmart to create a new Premium Outdoor Store page on its site, which includes items from brands such as Deuter, Jack Wolfskin, Stonewear and Tentsile.

From the Moosejaw side of things, you can buy the brand’s clothing, jackets, gear and more if you’re into the outdoors or simply hope to go camping sometime in the near future.

WMT stock was down about 0.4% following the news on Monday by the end of trading.