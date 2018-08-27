Walt Disney World Pay Increase: Workers to Earn $15 Minimum Wage by 2021

Walt Disney World employees are going to see their wages increase over the next few years.

This agreement will have workers at Disney’s (NYSE: DIS ) Walt Disney World making a minimum of $15 an hour by the time 2021 comes to an end. The following is a breakdown of how the pay increase will occur.

The pay increase starts in December 2018 and increases the minimum wage for employees from $10 an hour to $11 an hour.

The next jump in minimum wage at Walt Disney World will take place in March 2019 and will bump it up to $12.

Employees won’t have to wait as long for the next pay increase, as September 2019 will see the minimum wage go up to $13 an hour.

However, employees will then have to wait more than a year for their minimum wage at Walt Disney World to increase to $14 an hour in October 2020.

The final minimum wage increase for employees will take place exactly one year later and will increase pay to $15 an hour.

The pay increase at Walt Disney World is the work of negotiations between the Service Trades Council Union and Disney. Employees will vote on the matter Sept. 5 and Sept 6. The union is advising all members to vote in favor of the pay increase, reports WFTV.

Walt Disney World isn’t the only location seeing an increase to minimum wage. Back in July, unions representing workers at Walt Disney Land also negotiated for a pay increase. This will have those employees earnings $15 an hour starting in January of next year.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.