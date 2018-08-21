Starbucks 2018: When Does Pumpkin Spice Latte Start?

When does Pumpkin Spice Latte start at Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX ) this year?

There is now an official answer to the question of “When does Pumpkin Spice Latte start?” A recent announcement from the company says that the drink will actually be coming back earlier than normal this year.

The Pumpkin Spice Latte from Starbucks will show up on Aug. 28, 2018. The Pumpkin Spice Latte typically doesn’t hit SBUX menus until early September. However, I’m sure fans of the drink aren’t going to complain about an early release, right?

Here are some of the initial reactions from Twitter (NYSE: TWTR ) users about the return of the Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte.

“Next week I can get my fix when the PSL is back at @Starbucks !!”

“Starbucks announced that the PSL is coming back next week and even I, the most basic of white girls who could drink these every day, think this is utterly ridiculous…”

“I know it’s still August…BUT I cannot wait for PSL season to be backkkk ☕ 🎃 #starbucks #bestcoffeeoftheyear #basic”

“I don’t want I hear any of y’all complaining about pumpkin spice or how it’s still summer. Let people enjoy things.”

“You know summer is almost over when you see “Pumpkin Spice is coming in 8 days” posted outside your local @Starbucks. #PSL #AutumnIsComing”

“Dear @Starbucks, I love me a #PSL. BUT August is WAY TOO EARLY. October 1 should be the introduction of the #PSL. Stop pushing fall! 🍁🍂”

