Whole Foods Curbside Pickup Is Latest Amazon Prime Perk

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ) Prime customers are getting a new benefit in the form of grocery pickup at Whole Foods.

This new feature allows Prime customers to place orders via the Prime Now app and go pick them up from a local Whole Foods location. It will take as little as 30 minutes for their orders to be ready. The offer is for curbside pickup, which means the customer never has to leave their car.

This new benefit for Amazon Prime members is only currently available at a few select Whole Foods locations. This includes stores that are in the cities of Sacramento, Calif., and Virginia Beach, Va. However, there are plans to expand the service to more cities in the U.S. throughout 2018.

There are a few things for Amazon Prime members to keep in mind about this offer. First off, they only get the orders in 30 minutes if they pay an extra fee of $4.99. Also, they can use the app to let their local store know they are on their way. This allows the Whole Foods location to have the groceries ready for them when they pull up.

While there is a fee for 30-minute pickup orders, Amazon Prime members can get orders without the fee. This requires them to first make an order that is more than $35. Then they will have to wait a minimum of one hour before they can pick up their groceries from their local Whole Foods store.

Another benefit for Amazon Prime members is Alexa. They can use the virtual assistant to place items in their Whole Foods cart just by speaking to it. This can make it easier to create a shopping list for the order.

