Xbox All Access Subscription: 7 Things to Know About the New Service

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT ) announced a new Xbox All Access subscription, which offers tons of value to gamers interested in getting a console and some of the company’s exclusive services.

Here are seven things to know about the Xbox All Access subscription service:

You will be able to get an Xbox One X or Xbox One S through deal by making 24 monthly payments.

The deal will also net you its exclusive Xbox Live Gold subscription service, which allows you to access exclusive content, including two games that you can download for free every month.

The Xbox All Access subscription also gets you a Game Pass, which allows you to try out tons of games, often being touted as the Netflix for Xbox.

The Xbox One S deal begins at $22 a month, while the Xbox One X plan will cost you at least $35 per month.

The deal ends up being cheaper than purchasing and subscribing to all of these products and services separately.

At the end of the day, you’ll get the console, the online multiplayer service that comes with its Games With Gold program and Game Pass.

There’s no big down payment associated with the deal other than the monthly costs.

MSFT stock gained about 1.1% following the news on Monday. Shares fell a fraction of a percentage after the bell.