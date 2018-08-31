Xbox Live Free Games With Gold for September 2018

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT ) has announced its September 2018 selection of Xbox Live free games with Gold and it includes a strategy game, a block-building space battle game and more.

Source: Microsoft

Every month, the company releases two games that can be downloaded for free on the Xbox One for subscribers of its exclusive gaming service Xbox Live Gold. The tech giant also releases two games that can be downloaded for the Xbox 360, both of which are backwards compatible with the Xbox One.

Here are the Xbox Live free games with Gold for September:

Prison Architect : Xbox One gamers will be able to download this strategy game, which consists of building and managing a prison in order to make sure everyone stays in line. It’s available all month as a free download.

: Xbox One gamers will be able to download this strategy game, which consists of building and managing a prison in order to make sure everyone stays in line. It’s available all month as a free download. Livelock : The other title that Xbox One gamers can download is Livelock, which is a co-operative two person shooter that will see you ride solo or team up with a friend in a battle of machines. The game is available from from Sept. 16 through Oct. 15.

: The other title that Xbox One gamers can download is Livelock, which is a co-operative two person shooter that will see you ride solo or team up with a friend in a battle of machines. The game is available from from Sept. 16 through Oct. 15. Lego Star Wars 3: The Clone Wars : Xbox 360 gamers will be able to download this title, which is backwards compatible with the Xbox One, that sees all your favorite Star Wars characters in Lego form. The game is available from Sept. 1 through Sept. 15.

: Xbox 360 gamers will be able to download this title, which is backwards compatible with the Xbox One, that sees all your favorite Star Wars characters in Lego form. The game is available from Sept. 1 through Sept. 15. Sega Vintage Collection: Monster World: The last of the Xbox Live free games with Gold is an Xbox 360 action title with monsters that you can download from Sept. 16 through Sept. 30.

MSFT stock fell 0.1% Friday.