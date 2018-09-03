3 Top Dimensional Mutual Funds to Add to Your Portfolio

Founded in 1981, Dimensional Fund Advisor offers investment solutions from different asset classes to institutional and individual investors, investment consultants and financial advisors. It boasts more than 1,200 investment professionals across 13 offices in nine different countries from North America, Asia and Europe.

Dimensional had nearly $582 billion of assets under management as of Jun 30, 2018. For the past three decades, the company has been providing investment management strategies to clients. This Texas-based company invests in both domestic and foreign equities, fixed-income securities, retirement income funds, real estates and commodity markets.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Dimensional mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform peers in the future.

DFA Tax-Managed US Equity Portfolio (MUTF: DTMEX ) seeks appreciation of capital for the long run and reduces federal income taxes on total returns. DTMEX primarily invests a large chunk of its assets in securities of domestic companies. DFA Tax-Managed US Equity has one-year annualized returns of 16.7%.

As of July 2018, DTMEX held 2,209 issues, with 3.50% of its assets invested in Apple Inc.

DFA US Large Cap Value III Portfolio (MUTF: DFUVX ) attains its investment objective by investing almost all its assets in its master fund, the U.S. Large Cap Value Series, which in turn allocates its assets in securities of large-cap U.S. companies. These companies are believed to be undervalued. DFUVX seeks appreciation of capital for the long run. DFA US Large Cap Value III has returned 13% in the past one year.

DFUVX has an expense ratio of 0.13% compared with the category average of 1.01%.

DFA US Targeted Value Portfolio (MUTF: DFTVX ) seeks appreciation of capital for the long run. DFTVX maintains a diversified portfolio by investing in domestic small- and mid-cap companies that the fund’s Advisor considers to be value stocks. DFA US Targeted Value R1 has one-year annualized returns of 15.2%.

Jed Fogdall is one of the fund managers of DFTVX since 2012.

