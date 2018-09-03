3 Ways to Unpack Some Hidden Treasure in Tesaro Stock

After a difficult 2018, investors may consider adding Tesaro (NASDAQ: TSRO ) stock, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, to their portfolio for the rest of the year. Specifically, there are three bullish plays in TSRO stock that I want to share with you, as each play could lead to impressive profits.

Year-to-date, Tesaro shares are down almost 55%, mostly due to management’s downbeat guidance at quarterly calls, low sales numbers in Zejula, its inhibitor drug for ovarian cancer and high operating expenses. Short interest has also been quite high for TSRO stock in 2018, as those bearish traders have aimed to profit from falling stock prices.

Yet, believers in the stock highlight the foresight of management in capitalizing on R&D opportunities as well as current rumors that either Roche (OTCMKTS: RHHBY ), which already has a formal strategic alliance agreement with Tesaro, or Gilead (NASDAQ: GILD ) will make a takeover bid on Tesaro stock. Such a merger would help either one of these companies increase both their R&D pipeline and their portfolio of approved drugs.

The TSRO stock price has stabilized since August, and the shares had a great day on Sept. 5, when they rose nearly 6% after the news that Tesaro had commenced the second stage of its Jasper study on the safety and efficacy of Zejula.

Those investors who pay attention to moving averages should note that the technical message has improved to a “buy,” while oscillators are giving a wider range of “neutral-to-buy” readings. Short-term support for TSRO is ﬁrst at $36.6 and then at 35; meanwhile, short-term resistance in TSRO stock is ﬁrst at $38.3 and then at $40. TSRO’s 52-week price range has been $25.62 (Aug. 6, 2018) — $129.64 (Sept. 29, 2018).

If you are also of the opinion that the executive management is going to improve its balance sheet further and that Tesaro stock is ready for a rebound on either technical and fundamental grounds or even a takeover bid, you may want to add TSRO to your portfolio this September. Depending on individual portfolio allocations and risk/return profiles, here are the three types of trades set up for TSRO stock (prices are based on Tesaro stock’s closing price of $37.69 on Sept. 21):