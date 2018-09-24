Biotech News: Why Amarin Stock Is Going Gangbusters Today

Amarin stock is knocking it out the park today after releasing results from a recent clinical trial.

The recent results come from Amarin’s (NASDAQ: AMRN ) clinical trial of Vascepa. This is a supplement from the company that is used to treat patients that are at risk of experiencing major adverse CV events. The study included 8,179 patients and has been going on since 2011.

The results from the study saw Vascepa meeting its primary endpoints. This had providing a relative risk reduction of 25% when compared to those on a placebo. This is a major statistical significance (p<0.001) for the supplement.

The good news for Amarin stock continues with multiple secondary endpoints from the study also confirming the primary endpoint. Another benefit is that there was no major difference between adverse events from the treatment when compared to patients on the placebo.

“We are delighted with these topline study results,” John F. Thero, President and CEO of Amarin, said in a statement. “Given Vascepa is affordably priced, orally administered and has a favorable safety profile, REDUCE-IT results could lead to a new paradigm in treatment to further reduce the significant cardiovascular risk that remains in millions of patients with LDL-C controlled by statin therapy, as studied in REDUCE-IT.”

Amarin stock is also likely getting a boost from plans to expand the sale of Vascepa following the successful study results. The company is looking to increase the number of sales representatives it has in the U.S. It is also looking to work with regulators outside of the U.S. to bring the supplement to other countries.

AMRN stock was up 231% as of noon Monday.

