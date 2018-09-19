Amazon Scout (NASDAQ: AMZN ) is a new product from the e-commerce giant that recommends products to you based on your likes and dislikes.

The service is called Scout and it essentially asks you to like a number of products in a number of popular categories, including furniture, home decor, lighting, bedding and kitchen goodies. The company will then offer you a number of recommendations based on your choices.

It is unclear exactly how the service work but it will share recommendations based on the artistic style of a product you’re a fan of, as well as products that may look good with other products you liked (such as a rug that goes well with a couch you liked).

Amazon Scout is using machine learning to help improve the browsing process for users as the company has an overwhelmingly large number of products, making it difficult for users to find a product that suits their needs. The company has always lacked in the browsing department and it hopes that Scout will help it improve in this regard.

The online retailer is following the initiative of sites such as Pinterest, which allows you to pin items that you may want to buy later, offering you personalized recommendations based on your interests.

