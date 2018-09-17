Amazon Storefronts: 11 Things to Know About the Small Business Shops

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ) has a new section available on its website called Amazon Storefronts.

Here are a few things to know about Amazon Storefronts.

Amazon Storefronts is a collection of shops specifically focusing on small and medium-sized businesses.

These shops focus on showing customers a collection of curated products from these businesses.

The Amazon Storefronts portal will also highlight a different store each week to help those businesses reach more customers.

These highlights will include a focus on the products and people that are responsible for that Amazon Storefront.

There will also be more than 25 product categories that customers can look through when shopping through the Amazon Storefronts.

Customers can also learn about each Storefront’s focus via the website.

This includes the type of products they sell, their target audiences and the people that operate them.

Among these details are highlights for Storefronts that are operated by women and those that have a focus on family-friendly products.

Amazon is also looking to promote its new Storefronts with a nationwide TV commercial.

This marks the first time in the history of the e-commerce company that it has ever used a nationwide TV commercial to promote businesses that sell on its website.

Amazon points out that this is a natural extension of its business after letting sellers join its store roughly 20 years ago.

You can learn more about Amazon Storefronts and the benefits they offer to small and medium-sized businesses by following this link.

AMZN stock was down 2% as of Monday afternoon.

