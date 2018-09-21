American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL ) said that its baggage fees have increased by $5 per bag starting today.

The company is following the initiative of multiple other airlines in raising baggage fee prices over the last few months. American Airlines will be charging $5 more for the first and second checked bags.

The move applies to travel in the U.S., Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the Caribbean. This means that new prices will go up from $25 to $30 for the first checked bag and $40, which is up from $35 for the second starting on Sept. 21.

American Airlines said that certain AAdvantage members will still have the privilege of being eligible for free checked bags. Other airlines that recently increased their prices for baggage fees include United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue and Alaska Airlines also increased their fees for travelers who change the date of their travels. These baggage fees have pushed a number of lawmakers to want to add a regulatory provision for federal officials to evaluate the fees with the Federal Aviation Administration.

The move came after lawmakers were asking airlines to explain the decision to increase these fees, which include those for checked baggage and seat assignments.

AAL stock was up about 3.7% on Friday despite the news that the baggage fees went up.