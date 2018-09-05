3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: KR, PLD, HIG >>> READ MORE
Home > Market Insight, Financial Articles > Gadgets, Smartphones & Tech > Wednesday Apple Rumors: Third-Party USB-C to Lightning Adapters Are Coming Soon

Wednesday Apple Rumors: Third-Party USB-C to Lightning Adapters Are Coming Soon

A new MacBook may be on the horizon

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) rumor mill today is news about USB-C to Lightning adapters. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

Wednesday Apple Rumors: Third-Party USB-C to Lightning Adapters Are Coming SoonLightning Adapters: A new rumor claims that Apple is preparing to allow third-party USB-C to Lightning adapters, reports MacRumors. According to this rumor, this will allow other companies outside of AAPL to create these types of adapters for the company’s mobile devices. Currently, the only way to get an official adapter like this is directly from the iPhone maker. With this change, third-party manufacturers could get the official “Made for iPhone” seal on their adapters.

Ultrathin MacBook: Recent rumors claim that Apple is looking to release an ultrathin MacBook soon, BGR notes. There have been plenty of rumors about the device, including that it will have smaller bezels and a thinner design. What we don’t know is what MacBook line it will be a part of. There’s a good chance it will be an update to the MacBook Air line, which pioneered thinner laptops for AAPL.

Video Streaming: A new report claims that Apple’s video streaming service is going to be big, reports 9to5Mac. This report comes from Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty. According to Huberty, the tech company’s streaming service will be able to challenge Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX). She also claims that it will be bringing in $4.4 billion in revenue by the time 2025 rolls around. AAPL is planning to launch the service sometime next year.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.
