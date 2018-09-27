Thursday Apple Rumors: iPhone XR Gets FCC Approval

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of Federal Communications Commission (FCC) approval for the iPhone XR. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

Source: Apple

iPhone XR: AAPL now has approval from the FCC to sell the iPhone XR in the U.S., reports MacRumors. This opens the way for the tech company to sell the device next month. Preorders for the iPhone XR will start on Oct. 19, 2018. This will have the smartphone coming out roughly one month after the iPhone XS and XS Max. The iPhone XR is a budget version of these devices. It features an LCD screen rather than an OLED one.

ECG Approval: It may be some time before the Watch Series 4’s ECG feature gets approval for use in the UK, 9to5Mac notes. A regulator is the one providing this warning about the ECG feature not being active in the UK for some time. However, there is a workaround. AAPL could get approval from another country in the EU and that would allow it to turn the feature on in the UK. Rumors suggest it is already going through this process in Germany.

JPMorgan Coverage: JPMorgan is now offering coverage of Apple stock, reports TheStreet.com. This coverage comes from JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee. Chatterjee starts their coverage of the stock with an “Overweight” rating and a price target of $272 per share. AAPL stock was trading at $220.42 when the markets closed on Wednesday.

