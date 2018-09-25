Tuesday Apple Rumors: iPhone XR Production Still Hitting Snags

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of issues with iPhone XR production. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

Source: Apple

iPhone XR: A recent report claims that there are still problems with iPhone XR production, reports Digitimes. According to this report, Japan Display is still unable to keep a steady supply of LCD panels for the iPhone XR. It also looks like manufacturer Pegatron is also dealing with problems when creating the smartphone. The report says that due to this, Apple is shifting some production from it over to Foxconn.

iPhone XS Battery: Battery tests for the iPhone XS and XS Max are a little surprising, MacRumors notes. A recent battery tests comparing the two new devices to the iPhone X show that they don’t perform as well. The results of the tests had the iPhone XS Max battery lasting for 10 hours and 38 minutes. The iPhone XS battery made it for 9 hours and 41 minutes. Neither of these matched up to the iPhone X, which lasted for 10 hours and 49 minutes.

Source Code: Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM ) is accusing Apple of giving its source code away to Intel (NASDAQ: INTC ), reports 9to5Mac. The newest claims from Qualcomm says that AAPL gave Intel part of its source code to allow it to improve its processors. It argues that this allowed for the tech company to switch away from QCOM processors in favor of ones made by Intel. With these new claims, it looks like the legal battle between the two companies won’t be ending anytime soon.

