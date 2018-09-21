Friday Apple Rumors: How Does the iPhone XS & XS Max Do in Drop Tests?

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today are drop tests for the iPhone XS and XS Max. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

Source: Apple

Drop Tests: The iPhone XS and XS Max are out and that means that drop tests are in, reports 9to5Mac. The first tests takes place at about pocket height. Both devices came out of this test with no damage. The next tests was head height, which is roughly six feet. This time around both devices suffered minor damage. The final test was from 10 feet in the air. The iPhone XS came out mostly unharmed, but the iPhone XS Max’s screen shattered when it hit the ground. All of these tests were dropping the devices on pavement.

iPhone XS Max Teardown: A teardown for the iPhone XS Max gives a look at the inside of the smartphone, MacRumors notes. This teardown shows that the iPhone XS Max is using a two-cell L shaped battery similar to the one found in the iPhone X. The battery also has notches in its corners, which will hopefully prevent damage from battery expansion. The teardown also discovers that there is a custom power management chip from Apple inside the device.

iPhone Delays: Some customers may not be able to pick up their new iPhone from Apple’s Stores, reports AppleInsider. The tech company is warning some customers about pickup delays due to “last minute logistical issues.” However, this delay shouldn’t last long. Most customers will see their devices come in before the day is out. The rest should be ready by the following day.

