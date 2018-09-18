Tuesday Apple Rumors: iPhone XS, XS Max and Watch Series 4 Shipments Start

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of customers seeing device shipments start. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

Shipping: Customers are seeing their new devices from Apple start shipping, reports MacRumors. Several customers of the tech company’s new products are seeing them begin their journeys to their new homes. This includes the iPhone XS, the XS Max, as well as the Watch Series 4. The official launch date for these devices is Friday, but customers have been known to have new smartphones show up before the official release.

Express Card: The iPhone XS and XS Max include an Express Card feature that works when the device has a dead battery, BGR. The Express Card feature allows certain users to pay for transit or access student dorm rooms via an NFC chip. With the Express Card feature, users can now do this even if their iPhone XS or XS Max has a dead battery. The feature only has limited uses and Apple Pay isn’t one of them.

iPhone Reviews: The reviews for the iPhone XS and XS Max are starting to come out, reports 9to5Mac. The basic summary from the reviews is that the iPhone XS and XS Max are only slight upgrades over the iPhone X. That makes since as this is an “S” year for the iPhone. It looks like the general consensus from reviewers is that owners of older iPhone devices looking to upgrade should hold out for the launch of the iPhone XR later this year. This is the budget version of the new iPhone line.

