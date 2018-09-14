Friday Apple Rumors: iPhone XS Max Shipping Times Are Falling Behind

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of shipping delays. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

Source: Apple

iPhone XS Max: Customers that are preordering the iPhone XS Max are already seeing shipping times fall behind, reports MacRumors. Customers currently placing orders are seeing the devices as not being available until October. This is behind the launch date of Sept. 21. The same issue is also happening for customers placing preorders for the Watch Series 4. This means that initial stock set back for preorders is already running out.

iPhone XR Delay: The iPhone XR won’t be coming out until October and that may be just fine, notes 9to5Mac. Reports claim that customers aren’t likely to buy the iPhone XS or XS Max instead of waiting for the iPhone XR. That’s due to the major price difference between it and the XS and XS Max. It also looks like the problem delaying the iPhone XR is getting the display notch right in an LCD screen.

OLED: A recent report says that Apple has chosen LG as one of its OLED display providers, reports AppleInsider. Rumors have been swirling about LG joining as a supplier for OLED displays, but now it appears that this has come to pass. This makes LG only the second supplier of OLED panels for AAPL. Previously, all OLED panels came from rival smartphone company Samsung.

