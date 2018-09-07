Friday Apple Rumors: Apple News Beefs Up with Liz Schimel Hiring

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a new hire for its News division. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

New Hire: Apple News is growing with the addition of Liz Schimel to its ranks, reports AppleInsider. Liz Schimel is a former President of Conde Nast China. She has years of experience in the news industry and joins AAPL as its “head of news business.” She took on this role back in July. The previous holder of this position is Peter Stern. Stern is no longer in that position after receiving a promotion from the tech company.

Suzhou Store: Apple is preparing to open a new retail store in Suzhou, China, 9to5Mac notes. It’s still unknown when exactly this new store will hold its grand opening event. However, it will likely be soon enough for the location to sell the next generation of AAPL’s smartphones. These new devices will probably be shown off next week at the company’s Gather Round event.

Adware Doctor: The Adware Doctor app has been removed from the Mac App Store, reports 9to5Mac. The reason for the removal was the stealing of users’ private information. Specifically, the app was tracking the web history of its users. That might not seem like a bit deal, but this was one of the top apps available in the Mac App Store. AAPL also took down the developer’s other app, AdBlock Master, when it removed Adware Doctor.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.