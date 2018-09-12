Wednesday Apple Rumors: Apple Reveals iPhone Xs and Xs Max

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of new iPhone devices. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

Source: Apple

iPhone Xs: Today is the big day and Apple is showing off new iPhone devices, reports 9to5Mac. The new iPhone devices announced by AAPL today are the iPhone Xs and the iPhone Xs Max. The names of these two devices match up with previous rumors. These new devices will come in Silver and Space Gray, as well as new gold finish options. The display sizes of these new smartphones also match up with previous rumors. There will also be a storage option of 512GB available for purchase.

Watch Series 4: The Apple Watch Series 4 has been announced, MacRumors notes. The new smartwatch from the tech company was actually leaked just a few hours before the event. We know that the device will come in two sizes: 40mm and 44mm. This is a bump up from the previous sizes of 38mm and 40mm. This also falls in line with rumors claiming a bigger Watch display was on the way.

2019 iPhone: Apple’s big event may be going on, but rumors for next year are already heating up, reports BGR. A new rumor claims that the tech company won’t be releasing a smartphone with three rear-camera lenses next year. Previous rumors claimed that this would be the case. This newest rumor comes from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo has a solid track record when it comes to rumors about AAPL’s upcoming devices.

