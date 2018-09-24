Monday Apple Rumors: iPhone XS Max Demand Higher than iPhone XS

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is early sales data from iPhone XS and XS Max sales. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.

Source: Brad Moon

iPhone XS Max Sales: Early sales data suggests that more customers want to purchase the iPhone XS Max than its smaller counterpart, reports AppleInsider. According to this sales data, the iPhone XS Max is seeing demand that is three times to four times higher than demand for the iPhone XS. This information comes from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. While demand for the newest iPhone devices is strong, Kuo is expecting an even stronger surge in demand for the iPhone XR when it launches.

Shazam: Apple is now the official owner of Shazam. The company announced today that it has completed its deal to acquire the music identification app. It also notes that the app will soon be going ad-free for all users. Outside of this, AAPL doesn’t give any further details about its plans for the app.

macOS Mojave: The public release of macOS Mojave is now up for download. Owners of Mac devices that can run macOS Mojave can download the newest operating system via the Mac App Store. It is a free update for users and includes several new features. One new feature is a redesign for the Mac App Store. Another one worthy of mentioning is a new Dark Mode. The mimics the Dark Mode available on AAPL’s mobile devices.

