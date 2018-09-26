Wednesday Apple Rumors: Apple Watch Series 4 May Get Second Manufacturer

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a second manufacturer for the Watch Series 4 . Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

Watch Demand: It looks like the Apple Watch may be getting a second manufacturer, reports DigiTimes. According to this report, the tech company is having Taiwanese company Compal Electronics join Quanta Computer as a manufacturer for the device. The reason for this is that Quanta Computer is reportedly at max production for the smartwatch. Higher-than-expected demand means AAPL needs a second company to help get devices to customers.

eSIM: Some iPhone XS and XS Max owners are able to activate eSIM early, AppleInsider notes. The feature is evidently working for some German iPhone owners. These people are currently running the newest iOS 12.1 beta. They are also choosing Deutsche Telekom as their second wireless carrier. The eSIM feature working for some customers is strange as it isn’t suppose to launch until later this Fall.

iPhone XS Max Cost: A recent teardown gives a rough estimate of the component costs for the iPhone XS Max, reports MacRumors. The teardown looks at the 256GB version of the smartphone. It determines that all of the components costs AAPL $443. For comparison, a 256GB version of the iPhone XS Max will set customers back $1,250 before taxes. The cost estimate doesn’t include how much AAPL spends on research or manufacturing for the smartphone.

