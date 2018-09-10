Monday Apple Rumors: Possible 2018 iPhone Prices Leak

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of potential 2018 iPhone prices. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.

iPhone Price: A new leak gives a good idea at what the 2018 iPhone prices will be, reports 9to5Mac. The leak comes in the form of a slide from a Chinese mobile presentation. The prices shown are for the base version of each device. Based on these prices, it looks like the 2018 iPhone lineup will range between $699 and $1,000 for the starting versions of the devices. This would have the LCD iPhone XC costing $699, the iPhone XS costing $900 and the iPhone XS Plus costing $1,000.

iPad Pro: We have new rumors about Apple’s plans for the upcoming 2018 iPad Pro, MacRumors notes. According to these rumors, the tech company will be ditching the Lightning connector in its new tablet. Instead, it will be making the switch to the USB-C. This rumor also claims that the device will ship with an 18W charger. The rumor comes from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, along with several other predictions for 2018 AAPL devices.

iPhone Names: We may now know the final names for the smartphones in the 2018 iPhone lineup, reports Bloomberg. According to Mark Gurman, Apple may be planning to name the 6.1-inch LCD iPhone the iPhone Xr. The 5.8-inch OLED iPhone will likely be called the iPhone Xs. Gruman then goes on to claim that insiders are calling the 6.5-inch OLED iPhone the iPhone Xs Max. We’ll find out the final names later this week when the tech company holds its Gather Round event.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.