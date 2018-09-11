AT&T (NYSE: T ) has updated its 5G cities list as plenty more U.S. metropolitan hubs will get the service over the coming months of 2018, as well as 2019.

All in all, the list will now have 19 cities that will have the speedy cell service through the company. The company recently added Houston and San Antonio, Texas to the list, as well as Jacksonville, Florida; Louisville, Kentucky; and New Orleans, Louisiana by the end of the year.

Some cities have already been receiving the first shipments of 5G equipment, including Atlanta, Georgia; Charlotte and Raleigh in North Carolina; Dallas and Waco in Texas; Indianapolis, Indiana; as well as Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

The AT&T 5G cities list will be even greater in 2019 when the company adds the service to another seven cities, including Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco and San Jose in California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Nashville, Tennessee; and Orlando, Florida.

The company started evolving towards the 5G age several years ago, starting with a high-speed iteration of its 4G network that was called 5G evolution, which existed in a number of U.S. cities. AT&T added that it is now fully testing the “standards-based, production equipment with a mobile form-factor device.”

T stock was up about 0.8% on Tuesday following the news of the updated AT&T 5G cities list.