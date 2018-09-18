The Audi E-Tron is the latest electric SUV developed by the popular German carmaker.

Here are seven things to know about it:

It will have two engines, although it is unclear what exactly their power output will be.

The Audi E-Tron will be able to reach a speed of 60 miles per hour in 5.5 seconds, while also being able to hit a top speed of 124 mph.

The vehicle is equipped with a 95-kilowatt-hour battery, although it is unclear what the vehicle’s overall driving range is.

We still don’t know what the charging time of the Audi E-Tron is either as the company’s official information says that the SUV “debuts a DC fast charging capability of up to 150 kW available at select high-speed public charging stations,” adding that “this capability can deliver up to an 80-percent charge in only approximately 30 minutes.”

It has a 9.6-kW AC Level 2 charger than that “deliver a fresh charge overnight.”

The car reportedly has pretty solid regenerative breaking features as the carmaker estimates that 90% of the braking energy will be recovered by the car, which will help keep the Audi E-Tron running for longer.

The vehicle has LED headlights in its front with four horizontal bars and a running light signature, while the back has a horizontal light strip that runs the full width of the car, similar to the new A7 and A8.

What do you think of the Audi E-Tron?