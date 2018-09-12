Can L Brands Stock Recover From Dwindling Victoria’s Secret Sales?

L Brands (NYSE:LB) continues to grapple with the soft performance of its Victoria’s Secret brand, which has placed LB stock on the ropes recently.

After falling 4% in the month of July, Victoria’s Secret comparable sales (comps) declined 5% in the month of August. LB management held weakness in the Pink brand behind the dismal comps run. The metric remained roughly flat for Lingerie. Moreover, its merchandise margin rate fell significantly in the month under review, primarily owing to higher promotional activity.

However, comps at Bath & Body Works surged 15% in the month of August, following an increase of 10% in the preceding month. Its merchandise margin rate increased owing to less promotional activity, partly offset by the channel shift and transportation costs.

Consequently, L Brands reported a 1% jump in comps for the four-week period ended Sept. 1, 2018. Comps for the month under review fared better than the prior-year period, when the metric declined 4% and also showcased an improvement from the month of July, when comps remained flat. Moreover, net sales rose 1.7% to $856.3 million during the month under review.

More Trouble for LB Stock?

LB stock has been reeling under consumers’ changing preferences that continue to impact its Victoria’s Secret lingerie brand. Further, weakness in the Pink brand has added to the woes in the LB stock price. The reflection of the same was quite visible in the company’s recent second-quarter fiscal 2018 results.

We note that comparable store sales for the Pink brand declined in the mid-single digit range during the second quarter due to weakness in both lingerie and loungewear. The total PINK merchandise margin rate also declined considerably. Further, LB management highlighted that Victoria’s Secret’s results came below expectations, with comparable sales falling 1% and lower merchandise margin rate. Apart from these, the company has been grappling with a shrinking gross margin for quite some time now.

These compelled management to trim its fiscal 2018 view for the second time, which has added further fuel to the flames surrounding LB stock. (Read: L Brands Trims View Despite Q2 Earnings Beat, Stock Down)

Consequently, shares of this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) stock plunged 33% against the industry’s growth of 10% in the past six months.

Forget L Brands Stock, Buy These Three Stocks

Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) has an average positive earnings surprise of 31.8% for the trailing four quarters. It sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) delivered an average positive earnings surprise of 26.1% in the trailing four quarters. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) delivered an average positive earnings surprise of 17.7% in the trailing four quarters. It has a long-term earnings growth rate of 12% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Wall Street’s Next Amazon

Zacks EVP Kevin Matras believes this familiar stock has only just begun its climb to become one of the greatest investments of all time. It’s a once-in-a-generation opportunity to invest in pure genius.

Click for details >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN): Free Stock Analysis Report

L Brands, Inc. (LB): Free Stock Analysis Report

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL): Free Stock Analysis Report

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research