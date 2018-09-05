CDC Warning: Do NOT Eat Kellogg’s Honey Smacks Cereal

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning customers that they really should not eat Kellogg’s (NYSE: K ) Honey Smacks cereal.

The newest update from the CDC concerning Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal warns that it is still in danger of containing salmonella. It is now advising customers to not purchase the cereal at all if they see it in stores.

To go along with asking customers to not buy Honey Smacks cereal from stores, the CDC is also advising all retailers to stop selling it. This is due to reports from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that some stores are still selling the cereal despite a recall.

The CDC says that there are an additional 30 more people across 19 states that have fallen ill after eating Honey Smacks cereal. New states where cases of salmonella have been found since the CDC’s last update include Delaware, Minnesota, and Maine.

This is far from the beginning of the recall for Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal over warnings of salmonella. The recall was first announced back on July 12, 2018 and included all packages and sizes of the cereal. That recall is still in effect today as more customers fall ill after eating the cereal.

In total, there have been a total of 130 cases of illness that have broken out since the whole fiasco started. There have also been 34 hospitalizations as a result and a total of 36 states have seen residents fall ill from the cereal.

