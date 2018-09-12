Discovery Stock Surges on News of Hulu Partnership

Discovery stock got a boost on Wednesday after announcing a new partnership with Hulu.

The deal between Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCA ) and Hulu will have the company bringing much of its content to the streaming service. This includes almost 4,000 episodes of some of the channels best shows.

These are the shows that Discovery is adding to Hulu as part of the deal.

Deadliest Catch

MythBusters

Say Yes to the Dress

Naked and Afraid

Property Brothers

Gold Rush

Street Outlaws

Chopped

Chopped Jr.

Fixer Upper

House Hunters

House Hunters International

The deal also has Discovery adding several of its other channels to the Hulu With Live TV streaming service. The channels that are being added as part of this deal are as follows.

Discovery Channel

TLC

Investigation Discovery

Motor Trend

Animal Planet

“As the only streaming service offering a complete television experience, Hulu continues to strike strategic, efficient deals with top brands that bring extraordinary value to all of our subscribers,” Lisa Holme, Vice President of Content Acquisition, and Reagan Feeney, Vice President of Network Partnerships at Hulu, said in a statement. “Discovery’s brand is synonymous with high-quality unscripted entertainment that TV fans love, which is why we are excited to bring their entire portfolio to our platform, across all of our subscription plans.”

There was also a separate deal struck between the two companies that is good news for Discovery stock. This deal has Hulu obtaining the rights to stream several scripted shows from OWN, which is part of Discovery’s network of channels. This includes the following shows.

Tyler Perry’s The Haves and the Have Nots

If Loving You is Wrong

The Paynes

Love Thy Neighbor

DISCA stock was up 6% as of Wednesday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.