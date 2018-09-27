The line of Disney (NYSE: DIS ) cruises for 2020 has been announced and the company is rolling out some new destinations and some new ports it will be departing from, including one cruise that leaves out of new Orleans.

Disney Cruise Line — which is owned by the entertainment and media giant — said that its new cruises will be launched sometime in early 2020. As previously mentioned, perhaps the most exciting of the new cruises is one that will leave out of the company’s new home port in New Orleans.

Plus, the Disney cruises in 2020 will include a return to the Hawaiian Islands, trips out of Puerto Rico, as well as some of the traditional cruise hotspots that leave to tropical destinations out of Florida and California. The trip out of New Orleans will mark the company’s first cruise out of the Louisiana port town and it will depart starting on February 2020 on the Disney Wonder.

The company added that it will continue to base the Dream and the Fantasy, which are its two largest ships, at Port Canaveral. Fans of the Dream will be able to choose from three- and four-night Bahamian cruises headed towards Nassau and Castaway Cay, which is Disney’s private island.

The cruises will be leaving on Fridays and Mondays.

DIS stock gained about 1% on Thursday following the news.