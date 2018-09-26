Dunkin’ Donuts Name Change Coming Next Year

Dunkin Brands (NASDAQ: DNKN ) will be going forward with a Dunkin’ Donuts name change next year.

The Dunkin’ Donuts name change will have the breakfast chain switching its name to just “Dunkin’.” This news was announced by the company during its Global Franchisee Convention that took place on Tuesday.

According to the breakfast chain, the Dunkin’ Donuts name change will officially take place in January 2019. After this, the company’s restaurant locations will switch from Dunkin’ Donuts to just going by Dunkin’.

The reason for the Dunkin’ Donuts name change is the company’s desire to rebrand itself. It has been working to to shed it identity as just a donut chain. Instead, the company wants customers to think about its drinks and other on-the-go offerings.

“By simplifying and modernizing our name, while still paying homage to our heritage, we have an opportunity to create an incredible new energy for Dunkin’, both in and outside our stores,” said Tony Weisman, CMO for Dunkin’ U.S., said in a statement.

While the official Dunkin’ Donuts name change won’t be taking place until next year, some customers already have Dunkin’ locations in their areas. The company has been toying around with the name change for about a year now. This includes opening up a location going by just Dunkin’ to test how customers would react to such a change. News of the name change means that test must have went well.

DNKN stock was up 1% as of Wednesday morning.

