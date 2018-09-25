The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said that it is considering implementing an e-cigarette ban in the U.S. for online purchases of the harmful cigarette alternative.

A recent study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention discovered that the last year has seen the number of high school students that have used e-cigarettes over the last 30 days soared by roughly 75%, according to its annual National Youth Tobacco Survey show.

This has led the FDA and its Commissioner Scott Gottlieb to consider an outright ban for the online sales of e-cigarettes. Gottlieb said at a Washington panel discussion on vaping that was hosted by Axios that the e-cigarette ban idea is “on the table” and it is a potential decision that the agency is “very clearly looking at.”

The FDA has taken more of an active role in educating the public about e-cigarettes under Gottlieb, noting that the product is a less harmful alternative to adult smokers who can’t or are unwilling to quit regular cigarettes. Nevertheless, Gottlieb and the agency are still hoping to educate teenagers about the dangers of nicotine and tobacco addiction, even if it’s through e-cigarettes.