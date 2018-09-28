3 Earnings Reports to Watch Next Week

Editor’s note: InvestorPlace’s Earnings to Watch is updated weekly. Please check back next week for our latest earnings calendar picks.

The calendar turns to October next week — and earnings season approaches. The story feels much like it has for the past several months in a choppy market still near all-time highs. Earnings reports are going to have to be good to offset external worries about trade wars, a slowdown in China and the sustainability of an economy heading into year ten of growth.

At the moment, the news on the earnings front appears pretty good. Negative pre-announcements have been scarce. What earnings reports have been released so far look solid. Investors still seem content to pay reasonably high multiples for U.S. stocks. And macro data shows little reason for concern.

This coming week should give clues as to whether the market’s continuing complacency is justified. Three key companies in three key sectors all report earnings this week and bear watching.

One of the country’s best retailers will give its outlook after already reporting record sales. A consumer giant will gauge the health of an industry that has had a rough go of it of late. And the leader in a surprisingly weak sector will try to jumpstart a rally for itself and its peers. The big news may be a couple of weeks away – but next week will provide a nice preview of what may be to come.

PepsiCo (PEP)

Earnings Report Date: Tuesday, Oct. 2, before market open

Fiscal-third-quarter earnings from PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP ) on Tuesday aren’t likely to move PEP stock all that much. Expectations look reasonably muted, with analysts looking for EPS growth of about 6% on a revenue increase of less than 1%. The challenges facing both the soda business and Frito-Lay are well documented at this point. A major surprise seems unlikely.

But PepsiCo shareholders — and those invested elsewhere in the CPG space — should listen closely to management commentary in both the release and in the post-earnings conference call. PEP has outperformed rival Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO ) over the past five years, but that trend has reversed so far in 2018. PEP is down 7% YTD, while KO stock is roughly flat (no pun intended).

General weakness among consumer brands certainly hasn’t helped either stock. But PepsiCo also needs to give a clearer, and more compelling, strategic vision to shareholders. Last month’s acquisition of SodaStream (NASDAQ: SODA ) was met with a shrug. The rollout of sparkling water Bubly, meant to compete with fast-growing operators like National Beverage (NASDAQ: FIZZ ), hasn’t done anything for PepsiCo stock, either.

Instead, investors still are worried about the legacy businesses — and with good reason. Sales growth is stagnant, with consumers specifically trying to drink less soda and eat fewer salty snacks. PepsiCo at some point needs to convince investors it can jumpstart growth. If it can’t, that may signal that other large CPG players like Coke and Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG ) may not be able to, either. That in turn suggests a weak rest of 2018 for these branded manufacturers — weakness that could continue for some time to come.

Lennar (LEN)

Earnings Report Date: Wednesday, Oct. 3, before market open

One of the stranger aspects of the current bull market is that homebuilder stocks like Lennar (NYSE: LEN ) have been hammered. Interest rates have risen — but mortgage rates still are at reasonable levels. The economy is strong, unemployment is low and consumer confidence is up.

And the homebuilders themselves are performing well. Lennar itself saw EPS rise 75% and revenue climb 67% in its fiscal Q2. LEN stock jumped on the results — and gave the gains back in a matter of weeks. Lennar stock now trades at an 18-month low heading into the fiscal Q3 report on Wednesday.

The trading seen after the Q2 report very well may repeat itself. Smaller rival KB Home (NYSE: KBH ) saw the exact same thing happen after its earnings release last week. Traders buy the numbers; investors, still worried about an imminent end to the housing cycle, sell the news.

LEN looks awfully intriguing ahead of the report at just 7x forward earnings — but anyone buying Lennar stock before the report likely needs to be ready to take profits soon after. If LEN can hold profits this time, however, it may be a sign that it, and the homebuilders as a whole, are ready to join in the rally.

Costco (COST)

Earnings Report Date: Thursday, Oct. 4, after market close

It will be interesting to see how investors react to the fiscal-fourth-quarter report from Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST ) on Thursday afternoon, because there’s not actually going to be a ton of news in the report itself.

Costco already has reported sales for the full year. In fact, a blowout August sent COST stock to record highs. The company doesn’t give guidance, and earnings estimates are likely to be reasonably close to the actual print given how widely covered COST stock is. The options market only is pricing in about a 3.5% move for COST next week, showing that the market, at least, sees little in the way of fireworks.

But it will be intriguing to see how investors react to what news there is. COST stock did hit a record high after August sales — but as I wrote last week, analysts since have turned on the stock. Costco stock is trading at peak multiples — and multiples that simply might be too high, as great a business as Costco is.

COST, then, is an interesting microcosm of the market as a whole. The news looks good — but how much are investors willing to pay? If COST resumes its upward rally next week, it could be a sign that valuation concerns are overwrought. If it continues to stall out, then maybe even the best companies in the market can’t merit multiples much higher than what investors are offering right now.

As of this writing, Vince Martin did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.