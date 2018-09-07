Elon Musk Smokes Pot, Uses Flamethrower in Joe Rogan Interview

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA ) and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk sat down for an interview with Joe Rogan yesterday and it was weird.

One of the highlights from the interview include the Tesla CEO smoking pot. This was offered to him by show host Joe Rogan. The two were in California, where the substance is legal to consume.

Elon Musks notes that he doesn’t normally consume marijuana. The Tesla CEO compares the drug to coffee, but said that it works in reverse. He believes that it gets in the way of his productivity.

Elon Musk also took time during the interview to show off one of his flamethrowers from The Boring Company. While talking about the company, Musk said that L.A. was a difficult place to build a tunnel under because of all the paperwork required.

During his interview with Joe Rogan, Elon Musk also talked about what it’s like running Tesla. He says that it is hard to keep a car company running. He also said he has plans for other vehicles, such as an electric plane, but that he has too much on his plate as it is.

It wasn’t just his well-known projects like Tesla and The Boring Company that Elon Musk talked about during the interview. He also dropped some hints about his Neuralink efforts. This company seeks to have human brains connect directly to machines. Musk says that he plans to reveal some big news about this in the next few months.

TSLA stock was down 5% as of Friday morning.

You can check out the full interview with Elon Musk below.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.