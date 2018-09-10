Eros stock (NYSE: EROS ) was on the up and up on Monday as the company inked a deal with China streaming giant iQIYI (NASDAQ: IQ ) as the former hopes to launch its own content streaming service.

The company said that it has struck a content-licensing deal with iQIYI as part of a deal for Eros Now, which will be its own video streaming platforms. It said in a statement that “Eros Now becomes the first South Asian OTT player to make inroads into the Chinese digital space.”

No more details regarding the deal were revealed. Eros has been making moves in recent weeks in order to ensure that Eros Now becomes a success in other regions around the world.

Eros Now will now be available as part of the Mi TV platform in India and Indonesia with Chinese phone maker Xiaomi operating the platform. The growing interest in Eros Now has been fueled by the fact that Indian films have been increasing in popularity in theaters in China.

There are other efforts that are being made to create co-production films between the neighboring countries that often have disputes with each other.

iQIYI has about 500 million monthly active users and 60 million regular subscribers.

EROS stock was u about 6.1% on Monday following the news, while IQ shares slid about 1.5%.