EVRI: 9 Things to Know About Kohl’s Plus-Size Brand

EVRI is the name of the Kohl’s plus-size brand (NYSE: KSS ) for women.

Here are nine things to know about EVRI:

The new women’s private label is designed for larger women in order to celebrate the beauty of people of all shapes and sizes.

EVRI stands for easy, versatile, real (value) and inspiring.

The line will launch in spring 2019.

The sizes offered by the brand include 0x to 4x in tops, as well as 14W to 30W in bottoms.

You will be able to buy EVRI product both in physical Kohl’s stores and online.

The launch of the brand is part of a broader transformation from its parent company to improve consumers’ plus shopping experiences both in-store and on its website.

The brand will include a number of wardrobe essentials and trendy fashion items that women can wear during the day or nighttime with the products offering the same quality and value as other Kohl’s items.

EVRI is also making it a priority that its customers should have an easy shopping experience and they should feel confident in apparel that they find both comfortable and flattering.

The line will include dresses, tops and bottoms of all sizes, taking account various shapes and heights, including tall, short, more curvy or less curvy.

KSS stock fell 0.3% on Tuesday.