3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: VZ, COP, LMT >>> READ MORE
Home > Stock Picks > Hot Stocks > EVRI: 9 Things to Know About Kohl’s Plus-Size Brand

EVRI: 9 Things to Know About Kohl’s Plus-Size Brand

KSS stock gained 0.3% on Tuesday

By Karl Utermohlen, InvestorPlace Writer

http://bit.ly/2DvcRqS

EVRI is the name of the Kohl’s plus-size brand (NYSE:KSS) for women.

EVRIHere are nine things to know about EVRI:

  • The new women’s private label is designed for larger women in order to celebrate the beauty of people of all shapes and sizes.
  • EVRI stands for easy, versatile, real (value) and inspiring.
  • The line will launch in spring 2019.
  • The sizes offered by the brand include 0x to 4x in tops, as well as 14W to 30W in bottoms.
  • You will be able to buy EVRI product both in physical Kohl’s stores and online.
  • The launch of the brand is part of a broader transformation from its parent company to improve consumers’ plus shopping experiences both in-store and on its website.
  • The brand will include a number of wardrobe essentials and trendy fashion items that women can wear during the day or nighttime with the products offering the same quality and value as other Kohl’s items.
  • EVRI is also making it a priority that its customers should have an easy shopping experience and they should feel confident in apparel that they find both comfortable and flattering.
  • The line will include dresses, tops and bottoms of all sizes, taking account various shapes and heights, including tall, short, more curvy or less curvy.

KSS stock fell 0.3% on Tuesday.

Compare Brokers

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2018/09/evri-kohls-plus-size-kss/.

©2018 InvestorPlace Media, LLC