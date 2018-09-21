Farfetch IPO: 16 Things for Investors to Know

The Farfetch IPO is currently underway!
Here are a few things to investors to know about the Farfetch IPO.
- The Farfetch IPO starts today and will last through Sept. 25, 2018.
- During this time, investors will be able to purchase shares of the company for $20 each.
- This is above Farfetch’s original IPO pricing expectations of between $17 and $19.
- There is a total of 44,243,749 Class A ordinary shares up for sale in the initial public offering.
- This means the total value of the Farfetch IPO is sitting at $884.87 million.
- Farfetch is selling 33,609,891 of these shares.
- The remaining 10,633,858 shares being sold in the IPO are from selling shareholders.
- The shares up for grabs in the IPO have a stock ticker of FTCH and trade on the New York Stock Exchange.
- There is also a 30-day option for investors to purchase 6,636,562 Class A ordinary shares from Farfetch at the IPO price of $20.
- The value of these additional shares is $132.73 million.
- There are also Class B ordinary shares for Farfetch, but they aren’t a part of the IPO.
- These shares are the same as the Class A shares, but have different voting rights.
- The Class B shares will convert to Class A shares after a certain period of time.
- Lead bookrunners for the Farfetch IPO are Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Allen & Company LLC and UBS Securities LLC.
- The joint bookrunners for the IPO are Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC.
- Cowen and Company, LLC and BNP Paribas Securities Corp. are serving as the co-managers of the Farfetch IPO.
