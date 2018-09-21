Farfetch IPO: 16 Things for Investors to Know

The Farfetch IPO is currently underway!

Here are a few things to investors to know about the Farfetch IPO.

The Farfetch IPO starts today and will last through Sept. 25, 2018.

During this time, investors will be able to purchase shares of the company for $20 each.

This is above Farfetch’s original IPO pricing expectations of between $17 and $19.

There is a total of 44,243,749 Class A ordinary shares up for sale in the initial public offering.

This means the total value of the Farfetch IPO is sitting at $884.87 million.

Farfetch is selling 33,609,891 of these shares.

The remaining 10,633,858 shares being sold in the IPO are from selling shareholders.

The shares up for grabs in the IPO have a stock ticker of FTCH and trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

There is also a 30-day option for investors to purchase 6,636,562 Class A ordinary shares from Farfetch at the IPO price of $20.

The value of these additional shares is $132.73 million.

There are also Class B ordinary shares for Farfetch, but they aren’t a part of the IPO.

These shares are the same as the Class A shares, but have different voting rights.

The Class B shares will convert to Class A shares after a certain period of time.

Lead bookrunners for the Farfetch IPO are Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Allen & Company LLC and UBS Securities LLC.

The joint bookrunners for the IPO are Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC.

Cowen and Company, LLC and BNP Paribas Securities Corp. are serving as the co-managers of the Farfetch IPO.

