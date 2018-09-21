Top Trades for Monday! SBUX, NVDA, ETSY >>> READ MORE
Home > Stock Picks > Hot Stocks > Farfetch IPO: 16 Things for Investors to Know

Farfetch IPO: 16 Things for Investors to Know

Shares are priced at $20

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer

http://bit.ly/2DmmU1t

The Farfetch IPO is currently underway!

Farfetch IPO: 16 Things for Investors to Know
Source: Shutterstock

Here are a few things to investors to know about the Farfetch IPO.

  • The Farfetch IPO starts today and will last through Sept. 25, 2018.
  • During this time, investors will be able to purchase shares of the company for $20 each.
  • This is above Farfetch’s original IPO pricing expectations of between $17 and $19.
  • There is a total of 44,243,749 Class A ordinary shares up for sale in the initial public offering.
  • This means the total value of the Farfetch IPO is sitting at $884.87 million.
  • Farfetch is selling 33,609,891 of these shares.
  • The remaining 10,633,858 shares being sold in the IPO are from selling shareholders.
  • The shares up for grabs in the IPO have a stock ticker of FTCH and trade on the New York Stock Exchange.
  • There is also a 30-day option for investors to purchase 6,636,562 Class A ordinary shares from Farfetch at the IPO price of $20.
  • The value of these additional shares is $132.73 million.
  • There are also Class B ordinary shares for Farfetch, but they aren’t a part of the IPO.
  • These shares are the same as the Class A shares, but have different voting rights.
  • The Class B shares will convert to Class A shares after a certain period of time.
  • Lead bookrunners for the Farfetch IPO are Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Allen & Company LLC and UBS Securities LLC.
  • The joint bookrunners for the IPO are Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC.
  • Cowen and Company, LLC and BNP Paribas Securities Corp. are serving as the co-managers of the Farfetch IPO.

You can follow these links to learn more about the Farfetch IPO.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

Compare Brokers

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2018/09/farfetch-ipo-facts/.

©2018 InvestorPlace Media, LLC