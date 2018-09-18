6 Things to Know About the New Ferrari SUV

The new Ferrari SUV will have plenty of updated features that will offer car aficionados the firepower of the Italian brand with the practicality of an SUV.

Here are six things to know about the new Ferrari SUV:

The carmaker recently had a meeting to discuss where it’s going moving forward and it came up with the Purosangue, a new SUV. The name comes from the Italian word for thoroughbred, suggesting that the vehicle will have a true Ferrari engine.

You will be able to buy this car with an internal-combustion engine or as a gas-electric hybrid.

The new Ferrari SUV will be able to handle all-wheel drive, while it will also be propelled by double-clutch transmission.

The vehicle’s engine will be mounted in front, behind the front axle. The front-mid-engine chassis will be common in upcoming Ferrari models, the company said.

The chassis works well with a variety of vehicle wheelbases and heights as it can handle two seats and four seats.

The company has plenty of vehicles that you can expect in the near future as the company plans on rolling out 15 new models by 2022. There are no further details regarding whether or not these are new brands or updates of old vehicles.

What are you most excited about regarding the new Ferrari SUV?