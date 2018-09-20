Thursday Apple Rumors: First iPhone XS Teardown is Up

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is an iPhone XS teardown. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

Source: Apple

iPhone XS: The first teardown for the iPhone XS is now out, reports MacRumors. This teardown comes from FixjeiPhone, which is a Dutch smartphone repair website. The teardown gives a good look at the insides of the iPhone XS, but there really isn’t much to talk about. The inside of the iPhone XS is mostly the same as the iPhone X. The only major difference is the inclusion of a single-cell L shaped battery. The iPhone X has a two-cell L shaped battery.

iPhone Benchmark: We now have benchmark tests for the iPhone XS and XS Max, BGR notes. These performance test show that Apple’s newest smartphones are the fastest available. The iPhone XS and XS Max scored 11,420 and 11,515 in Geekbench 4 tests. This puts them ahead of all other smartphones on the market. In comparison, the iPhone X scored 10,357 in the same tests.

Watch EKG: Apple wants to bring the Watch Series 4’s EKG tests to Canada, reports AppleInsider. The tech company is currently showing off the Watch Series 4’s EKG abilities to Health Canada in an effort to get approval for use in the country. This will likely come to pass, as the tech already has approval in America from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

