Five Below Stock Soars on Q2 Earnings, Revenue Beat

Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE ) stock was skyrocketing more than 9% late in the day Thursday as the company unveiled its latest quarterly earnings results, which were stronger than what the Wall Street consensus estimate was calling for.

The discount store chain operator said that for its second quarter of fiscal 2018, it amassed net sales of $347.7 million, which marked a 23% increase compared to what the company brought in during the year-ago quarter. Analysts were calling for the company to rake in $335 million in revenue, according to Consensus Metrix.

Five Below added that for the period, its adjusted earnings were 50% higher than they were during the year-ago quarter, reaching 45 cents per share. The Wall Street consensus estimate was projecting the company to bring in adjusted earnings of 38 cents per share.

The company’s same-store sales were up 2.7% compared to the year-ago quarter, ahead of the Wall Street guidance of flat same-store sales. Five Below increased its financial guidance for the fiscal year as it now sees its revenue in the range of $1.528 billion to $1.540 billion, ahead of its June forecast of $1.502 billion to $1.517 billion.

The retailer sees its adjusted earnings as now being between $2.51 to $2.57 per share, ahead of its previous guidance of $2.42 to $2.48 per share. The Zacks Investment Research outlook calls for full-year revenue of $1.521 billion and adjusted earnings of $2.48 per share.

FIVE stock was skyrocketing after the bell Thursday, surging about 9.7% following the company’s strong quarterly earnings showing. Shares were up about 0.7% during regular trading hours in anticipation of the company’s report.