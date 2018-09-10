A possible flying taxi has made the news as we could be closer than you think to having aerial cabs that take you to your destination faster.

Source: Shutterstock

The idea sounds like something out of a sci-fi film, but a UK-based company claims that it has developed and tested an electrical vertical takeoff and landing vessel. Some experts believe that Uber could adopt the technology sooner rather than later as we could have flying taxis within three or four years.

The concept is not cheap at all but the UK’s Vertical Aerospace said that it completed a tested flight of the unmanned flying taxi prototype in June 2018 after getting permission from the country’s Civil Aviation Authority. The aircraft is called VTOL and it weights 750 kilograms.

The VTOL flying taxi was reportedly designed, built and flown in only 12 months. OVO Energy CEO Stephen Fitzpatrick created the vessel in 2016 and the company claims that the vehicle could change the way people fly by offering personal, on-demand and carbon-free air travel across multiple major metropolitan hubs.

“Passenger numbers for short haul flights have exploded in recent years, but as a result aviation is now a major contributor to climate change and local air pollution,” says Stephen Fitzpatrick, the company’s founder and CEO.

“We want to decarbonize air travel and give people the freedom to fly from their local neighborhood directly to their destination.”